Ecuador come from behind to stun Germany

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

Ecuador produced a strong comeback to defeat Germany 2–1 in their FIFA World Cup group clash, securing a place in the knockout stages.

Germany opened the scoring through Leroy Sané, but Ecuador responded with determination to turn the match around.

Nilson Angulo levelled the scores before Gonzalo Plata netted the winner to seal a crucial victory.

The result sees Ecuador advance to the next round, while Germany, despite already securing qualification earlier, was unable to maintain their first-half advantage.

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The match, played in New Jersey, proved a significant encounter for both sides, with Ecuador showing resilience to keep their World Cup hopes alive.