Rabuka defends new budget amid criticism

[Photo: File]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed his support for the new budget announced earlier today, despite growing criticism from the public.

The 2026–2027 National Budget has been labelled irresponsible by some members of the Opposition and critics, particularly over the increase in the country’s debt by $1 billion.

While referencing the Finance Minister’s statement, Rabuka said the budget is a responsible one that ensures a sustainable future for the country.

“And sustainability is relevant because he’s talking about the difficult time that we’re going through and even while we’re going through that difficult time we are looking forward to some developments with a lot of anticipation.”

Article continues after advertisement

Responding to criticism, Rabuka said the new budget ensures taxpayers are not burdened, as upcoming developments will rely solely on government revenue and international donor funding.

“So that is just an opposition outburst, which must be expected. It’s like a failing tape recorder coming back all the time.”

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the extra workload carried by civil servants due to restrictions on filling vacant positions and thanked them for their commitment.

He has further expressed optimism that fuel prices will soon decrease locally once existing high-cost fuel stock is replaced.