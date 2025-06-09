Suva port to undergo $1.5 billion redevelopment

[Photo: Supplied]

The Government is moving ahead with an approximately $1.5 billion redevelopment of Suva Port.

This will be a major transformational project aimed at expanding port capacity, improving operational efficiency, and positioning Fiji as a stronger regional trans-shipment hub in the Pacific.

Speaking on the initiative, Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says the project will be implemented over five years and is expected to support economic growth beyond five percent.

“To lift our growth to over 5%, we need to invest in a modern port facility that not only serves to register the logistic requirements, but serves as a regional trans-shipment facility, given our hub status in the Pacific.”

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Immanuel says the current Suva Port is approaching its capacity limits and that future economic expansion will require significant investment in modern port infrastructure.

The project is expected to receive major grant funding support from the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation, with additional financing expected from the Australian Government, the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific, multilateral institutions, and private sector investors, including FNPF.

He adds that the government is also investing in the expansion of Lautoka Port, including new shipbuilding and maintenance facilities, to strengthen Fiji’s maritime services and better serve both the domestic market and the wider Pacific region.

The redevelopment is being positioned as one of the largest infrastructure investments in Fiji’s history and a key driver of future trade and logistics growth in the region.