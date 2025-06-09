Government raises first home buyer grants

[File Photo]

The government has announced increased support for first-home buyers as rising housing costs continue to pressure affordability in urban areas.

Fijians can access the allocated $3 million to the First Home Ownership Assistance Programme in the new financial year.

Under the 2026–2027 National Budget, assistance for first-home ownership has been strengthened, with eligible households set to receive higher grants of up to $40,000 to help with home construction.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says the revised assistance programme is designed to make home ownership more achievable for low- and middle-income earners.

Article continues after advertisement

“Housing Authority is working towards providing more than 2,900 residential lots and around 1,800 complete houses for sale in Nepani, Wanibuku, Davuilevu, Tavakubu, Tavua, Wairabetia, Tacirua, Waqadra, Waila and Veikoba. We are also working together with PRB to invest in more low-cost housing projects.Apart from Housing Authority and PRB, Government is also collaborating with other key partners like Habitat for Humanity, HART, Koroipita, and other private sector partners to deliver affordable housing solutions.”

Under the revised structure, Category 1 households earning $30,000 or less will be eligible for grants of up to $40,000 for home construction and $30,000 for home purchase.

“Category 2, covering households earning between $30,000 and $60,000, will receive increased support, with home purchase grants raised from $5,000 to $15,000, while construction assistance remains at $20,000.”

Households earning above $60,000 will no longer qualify for assistance under the programme.

Immanuel says the changes are intended to ensure limited housing funds are more effectively targeted to those facing the greatest affordability challenges.

He also adds that home loan interest rates remain relatively low, at just below four percent, which continues to support access to housing finance.

The combined measures are aimed at improving home ownership opportunities while addressing ongoing affordability pressures in Fiji’s urban housing market.