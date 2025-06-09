$291Million set to enhance water security for Fijians

[Photo: FILE]

More than 520,000 Fijians will benefit from a major investment in water and wastewater systems, following the government’s announcement of a $291 million allocation in the 2026–2027 National Budget.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel said the funding represents a decisive shift from past budgets, moving away from incremental maintenance toward transformative upgrades.

He says key projects include the doubling of capacity at the Kinoya Wastewater Treatment Plant, expansion of the Viria Water Treatment Plant from 40ML to 80ML, and new water schemes in Navua, Wainadoi, and Tailevu.

Immanuel noted that Fiji inherited a critical crisis in the water sector, with ageing infrastructure and nearly 50 percent of water lost through leakage.

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“In this budget, the Water Authority of Fiji is provided with an increased funding of $291 million to upgrade and expand water and wastewater infrastructure around the country, including the upgrading of water sources, treatment plants, reticulation, distribution and non-revenue water reduction.”

Now, he says a new non-revenue water reduction program aims to cut water losses to 20 percent, improving reliability and reducing costs for households and businesses.’

The Finance Minister also says that wastewater infrastructure will receive over $16 million, including upgrades in Denarau and Pacific Harbour to protect coastal ecosystems.

He says government partnership with the Asian Development Bank on the $300 million Healthy Oceans and Water Security Improvement Project (HOWSIP) will modernize wastewater systems and strengthen coastal health.

Additionally, a regional Water Academy will be established with a $10 million ADB grant to boost technical skills and resilience in water management in the country.

Immanuel further stressed that water security is not just a utility service but a foundation for economic growth, tourism development, and climate resilience.