Legge praises impact of 7s duo

[Source: File]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women head coach Mike Legge commended the contributions of Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s players Atelaite Buna and Verenaisi Bari following their strong performances in last weekend’s win over the Brumbies.

Legge highlighted Buna’s immediate impact on her return, particularly with her speed and physical presence out wide, which added an attacking edge from the early stages of the match.

“I think you saw the impact of Buna right from our first phase, just what she brings on the edge with her speed and physicality.”

He also praised Fijiana 7s captain Verenaisi Bari, who made her debut off the bench and delivered an impressive performance.

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“Bari coming off the bench was immense for us, especially with the way she carries.”

Legge added that both players have adapted well to the Drua system, noting that the structure and style of play were already familiar to them from previous exposure.

The Drua women’s side left the country this morning for Australia, where they will face the Queensland Reds in Brisbane at 4.05pm this Saturday.

The match will air LIVE on FBC TV.