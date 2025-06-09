No major tax hikes as government extends fuel relief

There is no major increase in tax rates in the 2026-27 financial year.

The government will continue measures to cushion the impact of the fuel crisis.

Duty concessions on diesel and heavy fuel oil for Energy Fiji Limited, bus operators, hotels, resorts, and mining companies are extended until October.

This concession applies to manufacturing companies using diesel for electricity generation. Additionally, the government will fully subsidise the recent 22.5 percent bus fare increase to keep public transport affordable.

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The Budget introduces incentives supporting investment and economic diversification.

A tax incentive will be introduced for companies with at least 30 percent iTaukei shareholding investing in eco-tourism, cultural tourism and arts-related businesses.

Qualifying investments between $5 million and $10 million will receive a seven-year tax holiday, while investments exceeding $10 million will receive a thirteen-year tax holiday.

The government will introduce a thirteen-year tax holiday for businesses investing at least $20 million in a new cement manufacturing facility.

In addition, a five-year tax holiday will be introduced for businesses investing at least $5 million in new mahogany processing facilities.

Incentives will support Peer-to-Peer Lending and Equity Crowdfunding platforms. Qualifying providers will receive a five-year tax holiday.

Income earned from investments of up to $200,000 annually through licensed Peer-to-Peer Lending platforms will be exempt from tax.

Tax-free treatment extends to qualifying institutional investors and capital gains tax exemptions include eligible Equity Crowdfunding investments and innovation-based enterprises.

The existing accelerated depreciation provision for investment in fuel and gas storage facilities will be expanded to encourage the construction of additional fuel and gas storage tanks.

The government will extend the subdivision of land incentive until July 2030 to encourage housing development and increase the supply of residential land.

The existing 200 percent tax deduction for sponsorship of the Fijian Drua extends to Bula FC.

The minimum sponsorship threshold reduces from $250,000 to $100,000.

The government will introduce a 150 percent tax deduction for investments in new sporting facilities, gyms and sports development infrastructure.

An incentive package supports the establishment of veterinary centres, animal sanctuaries and animal welfare facilities.

Donations to qualifying animal welfare organisations attract a 200 percent tax deduction.

Import duty on flavoured milk reduces from 32 percent to 15 percent.

Import duty on plant-based food preparations reduces from 32 percent to 5 percent. Import duty on surveillance cameras is reduced from 5 percent to zero.

Import duty on aluminium structures reduces from 32 percent to 15 percent. Import duty on PVC boards reduces from 32 percent to 15 percent.

To manage traffic congestion, the government will increase import excise on new motor vehicles by 5 percent and on used motor vehicles by 10 percent.

VAT on personally imported electric vehicles will be reinstated at 12.5 percent.

Import duty on passenger vehicles with a seating capacity of ten persons or more will be aligned at 5 percent to encourage public and shared transportation.

The threshold for the importation of antique, vintage, classic and luxury vehicles reduces from $500,000 to $250,000.