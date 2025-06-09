$2 billion boost for energy sector

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is set to undergo one of the largest infrastructure transformations in its history, with Energy Fiji Limited progressing a $2 billion investment program to accelerate the country’s renewable energy transition.

Announced in the 2026–2027 National Budget, the program includes two new hydropower schemes delivering 50 megawatts of baseload power, alongside 165 megawatts of solar generation with battery storage.

The investment also covers major grid upgrades, transmission redundancy, and replacement of aging infrastructure.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel said energy security is now a prerequisite for growth and development, especially after the global fuel crisis underscored Fiji’s vulnerability to imported energy costs.

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“To support Fiji’s national renewable energy and energy security objectives, EFL is progressing an investment program of approximately $2 billion, one of the largest infrastructure investments in our nation’s history.”

The new program marks a significant step up from previous budgets, which focused on smaller-scale renewable projects. This year’s plan sets a medium-term target of 60% renewable generation, with Fiji reaffirming its long-term goal of 90 % by 2035.

Immanuel says the inclusion of battery storage technology is a key upgrade to ensure solar power can be integrated more reliably into the national grid.

He says grid modernization and redundancy projects are also expected to reduce outages and improve electricity supply across the country.

Immanuel stressed that government has secured financing arrangements with multilateral partners including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and Japan International Cooperation Agency to ensure the projects are backed by affordable climate investment capital.

These implementations are expected to begin in 2027, to enhance energy security boost business and investor confidence in the country.