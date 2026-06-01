Labasa banks on fans ahead of Fiji FACT semis

Labasa FC head coach Alvin Chand believes his side’s home supporters could once again make the difference as the defending champions prepare to take on Ba in the first semi-final of the BiC Fiji FACT 2026 at Subrail Park tomorrow.

Labasa enter the knockout clash after an intense pool campaign, but Singh admits the physical toll of three demanding matches has left several players managing minor injuries.

“Preparations have been going good. One of the challenges we are facing is the injuries suffered by the boys from the three very crucial games we played in the pools. A few players are carrying minor injuries, but the rest are okay and we resumed training from Tuesday.”

The coaching staff has spent the week addressing areas that were exposed during the group stage, with particular attention given to defending set-pieces.

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As hosts and defending champions, Singh acknowledges expectations are high, but believes his experienced players are well equipped to handle the pressure.

They play Ba at 2pm tomorrow and you can listen to the Live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.