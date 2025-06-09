Garment industry remains competitive

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s Textile, Clothing, and Footwear industry continues to maintain its presence in international markets by focusing on quality products, ethical manufacturing, and strong customer relationships.

Textile, Clothing, and Footwear Council President Inbamalar Wanarajan says Fiji has maintained its position in niche markets despite growing competition globally.

She says manufacturers are continuing efforts to improve productivity and efficiency to support the sector’s future growth.

“Fiji remains competitive in niche markets through quality, flexibility, ethical manufacturing, and strong relationships with Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific markets. However, higher costs and competition from larger low-cost manufacturing countries remain significant challenges.”

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Wanarajan says maintaining competitiveness remains a key priority for the industry.

She says manufacturers are improving productivity through measures such as consolidating shipments, strengthening inventory planning, investing in energy-efficient equipment, exploring renewable energy solutions, and adopting digital systems to improve efficiency.

The TCF Council remains optimistic about the sector’s future, saying Fiji’s reputation for quality products continues to create opportunities in overseas markets.