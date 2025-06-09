Kumar slams budget over rising debt

[Photo: FILE]

Opposition Member of Parliament Premila Kumar has criticized the 2026-2027 National Budget, describing it as irresponsible and questioning the government’s decision to increase borrowing while revenue declines.

Kumar says the government’s debt is expected to rise by $1 billion, while revenue has dropped by $127 million and expenditure has increased compared to the previous financial year.

She argues that during challenging economic times, the government should focus on reducing spending before taking on more debt.

“My reaction to that is, in fact, it’s a totally irresponsible budget. The debt has increased by $1 billion, revenue has gone down by $127 million, whereas the expenditure has increased by $47 million when you compare with last year.”

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Kumar also questioned whether the additional borrowing would translate into improved services and development, raising concerns over the government’s ability to deliver capital projects.

She says while 30 percent of the budget allocation is expected to go towards capital projects, past delays in implementation raise questions about whether projects will be completed on the ground.

Kumar says accountability must also extend to permanent secretaries and government officials responsible for delivering projects.

She maintains that without stronger implementation and spending controls, increased borrowing will continue to place pressure on the country’s finances.