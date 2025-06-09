Big tax break for Bula FC sponsors

[Source: File]

Fiji’s first professional football club, Bula FC, will now receive the same tax incentive support as the Fijian Drua following measures announced in Parliament during the 2026–2027 national budget.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel confirmed that the 200 percent tax deduction for sponsorship, previously exclusive to the Drua under strict criteria, will be extended to include Bula FC.

Under the existing framework, sponsors were required to contribute a minimum of $250,000 in cash directly to the Drua’s operating entity to qualify for the deduction.

In a significant change, the government has also reduced the minimum sponsorship threshold from $250,000 to $100,000, making the incentive more accessible to a wider range of businesses.

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The expansion marks a major shift in government policy, broadening support beyond rugby to football while maintaining the objective of encouraging private sector investment in sport.

In addition, a new 150 percent tax deduction will be introduced for investments in sporting facilities, including gyms and sports infrastructure, aimed at strengthening development pathways and improving access to training environments nationwide.

Immanuel say the measures form part of a broader strategy to promote healthy lifestyles, boost sports participation, and improve community well-being, while creating more opportunities for athletes and sporting organizations across the country.