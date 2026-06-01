Ba FC ready to take on defending champs

Ba FC players during a training session in Labasa yesterday.

Ba FC knows what to expect this weekend when they take on defending champions Labasa in the semi-final of the BiC Fiji FACT.

Head coach Ravinesh Kumar says they’ve only played each other once this season, but they have kept a close eye on the team during the group stage of the Fiji FACT.

They have spent the past few days going over their gameplan, and he is confident they have what it takes to face the hosts.

“We have been watching them closely. They are a very good team and this weekend’s semifinal will be a really tough one.”

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He says playing Labasa on their home ground ay Subrail Park makes their clash an even tougher one.

The two sides go head-to-head at 2pm on Saturday for the first semifinal, before Navua takes on Lautoka at 4.30pm.

Live commentary will be available on Radio Fiji Two.