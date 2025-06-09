FNPF declares 9.5% return, employer contributions cut

Members of the Fiji National Provident Fund are set to receive a 9.5 percent interest credit by the end of the month after the Fund reported a strong financial performance with more than $1.2 billion in investment income for the 2026 financial year.

This is an increase compared to 8.75% crediting interest rate to members for the financial year ending 30 June 2025.

Finance Minister Ezrom Immanuel says the return to members reflects robust investment performance across all major asset classes, supported by what he described as prudent financial management put in place to protect the fund from future market shocks.

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The 9.5 percent rate will apply to over 440,000 FNPF members, marking one of the strongest returns in recent years and highlighting the fund’s continued role as the backbone of Fiji’s retirement savings system.

According to the Minister, the $1.2 billion investment income was achieved through growth across all major asset classes, signaling improved performance in both domestic and offshore investments.

He commended the board, management, and staff of FNPF for what he called strong stewardship of members’ funds, and thanked contributors for their continued trust in the institution.

The performance is expected to strengthen confidence in the fund at a time when global markets remain volatile and cost-of-living pressures continue to affect households.

Alongside the strong returns to members, the government has also announced a significant policy shift aimed at supporting businesses.

Employer contributions to the Fiji National Provident Fund will be reduced from 10 percent to 8 percent, while employee contributions will remain unchanged at 8 percent.

The reduction will take effect from 1 August 2026 and remain in place for 12 months.