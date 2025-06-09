Climate risks demand better preparedness

[Photo: FILE]

Climate change is exposing gaps in disaster preparedness among vulnerable communities in Fiji, according to National Disaster Risk Management Office Director Napolioni Boseiwaqa.

He says increasing cases of localized flooding show that climate impacts are becoming more evident, placing greater pressure on communities already at risk.

Boseiwaqa says while Fiji has not experienced a cyclone making landfall in the past three years, the country cannot afford to become complacent.

He says changing weather patterns and the increasing intensity of climate-related events highlight the urgent need to strengthen community preparedness and resilience.

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“So what we are witnessing here in Fiji is that the impacts of climate change are becoming more evident. As you can see, we are experiencing more localized flooding.”

Boseiwaqa warns that major climate-related events remain a serious threat, particularly for communities living in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

ADRA Fiji Country Director Iliapi Tuwai says disaster preparedness must remain a priority, with communities encouraged to understand their risks, develop evacuation plans, and follow early warnings issued by authorities.

“The Pacific Funding Partnership is allowing us to work in this space, and this is an advantage for us in Fiji because we are vulnerable to these impacts. Instead of simply responding, we are anticipating and taking action before anything happens.”

Tuwai says repeated flooding and extreme weather events reinforce the need to strengthen disaster preparedness efforts across the country.