AJ eyes first Fiji FACT title

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Khelvin Civil Engineering Lautoka Football Team will carry immense motivation and high expectations heading into the knockout stages of the 2026 BIC Fiji FACT in Labasa.

Having topped Group B unbeaten, the Blues have firmly established themselves as one of the tournament’s favourites.

Coach Ajinesh Prasad, who is eyeing his first Fiji FACT title, says lifting the trophy would lay down a significant marker for his side.

Lautoka has already made a statement by defeating their fierce western neighbours, Ba, 2–0 during the group stage.

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Prasad says that to book their place in Sunday’s final, they must first overcome a high-flying Navua side in the second semifinal this Saturday.

Subrail Park is also a lucky venue for Lautoka, having won the FACT title there in 2024, where they beat Navua 1–0 in the final.

Lautoka face Navua at 4:30pm on Saturday, and you can catch live commentary of the match on Radio Fiji 2.