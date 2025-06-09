Nadi business body welcomes National Budget

[Photo: FILE]

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the 2026–27 National Budget, describing it as well-rounded and carefully thought out.

Board member Dr Ahmed Shakeel Shariff congratulated Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel and his team for what he called a strong first budget.

He said the budget appears to cater to both ordinary Fijians and the business community while reflecting an understanding of the financial pressures facing the economy.

Dr Shariff added that the targeted relief measures and higher taxes on luxury items, including vehicles, were well considered.

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The Governent has increased import duty on new vehicles by five per cent and on used vehicles by 10 per cent.

Acknowledging concerns about deficit spending, he said the focus should be on how the borrowed funds are used.

The upcoming financial year has a projected deficit of approximately $1 billion, equivalent to around seven per cent of GDP.

Dr Shariff said the focus on infrastructure, including roads, bridges, healthcare facilities, and bus shelters, was a positive approach.

He said such spending is justified if it delivers long-term national benefits.

Dr Shariff added that the responsibility now also lies with businesses and citizens to remain compliant and pay their taxes.

He said the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service must also ensure effective tax collection so that loans used to fund infrastructure can be repaid sustainably.