Drug fight boost in 2026-2027 National Budget.

[Photo: FILE]

The Coalition Government is strengthening efforts in the fight against drugs in the 2026–2027 National Budget.

A total of $1.6 million has been allocated to support narcotics operations and continue the establishment of the Counter Narcotics Bureau.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has been allocated $152.6 million, with part of the funding going towards combating transnational crime through the Joint Counter Narcotics Task Force.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says that this aims to also support maritime surveillance, border protection and better coordination between government agencies.

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Border security is another key focus in the new financial year.

Immanuel announced that the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has been allocated $51 million, which includes funding to build purpose-built Container Examination Facilities in Suva and Lautoka.

The new facilities are expected to improve cargo inspections, strengthen border security, and help detect illegal drugs and other illicit goods entering the country.

Immanuel says the facilities will include dedicated inspection areas, better heavy vehicle access, secure entry points, and modern evidence and storage facilities.

The Government is also investing $12 million to address the growing link between drug use and HIV with the support from Australia, New Zealand and other development partners.