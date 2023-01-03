Constitutional review imminent: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he will follow through with his promise to amend the 2013 Constitution.

He was responding to accusations by Opposition Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama that there has been direct and indirect assault on the essence, values and principles of the 2013 Constitution since the new government came into power.

“We are following the constitution as best we can, it is a Constitution that we believe was not properly promulgated by the people, enacted by the people but it is the constitution that we have respected since it was brought into being in 2013.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says there are ways in the 2013 Constitution that allow for its revision, which government intends to explore.