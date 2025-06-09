COMPOL orders probe into alleged officer misconduct

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has directed the Criminal Investigations Department to investigate allegations of assault and corrupt practices involving several police officers.

A report was received regarding an alleged incident in Valelevu, Nasinu, where officers reportedly assaulted and threatened a 33-year-old businessman.

It is further alleged that the officers demanded a large sum of money to secure his release.

Tudravu has ordered that the implicated officers be interdicted without pay.

He emphasized that while these are currently allegations, such claims severely undermine efforts to rebuild public trust and confidence in policing, which are often difficult to restore.

The Commissioner reiterated that adequate warnings have been issued, and officers will face the consequences of their actions if they fail to uphold the integrity of policing and their oath to serve and protect.

