COMPOL orders probe into allegations against senior officers

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has ordered an internal investigation into allegations that senior police officers are aiding individuals involved in illegal activities.

He says that if the claims are proven false, action will be taken against the author of the social media post, stressing that the Fiji Police Force will not allow its officers’ work to be discredited online.

Tudravu says the police force will not be “held at ransom” by people who make allegations on social media and then refuse to cooperate with police.

The Force notes a growing trend in which, whenever operations intensify pressure on those involved in the illicit drug trade, allegations are made against officers leading the operations, including the Commissioner himself.

Police are now calling on Alexandra Forwood to lodge an official report and cooperate fully with investigators.

Tudravu says complaints must be made in good faith, as false accusations can damage officers’ careers and cause distress to their families.

He reiterates that the Fiji Police Force maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any officer assisting criminal elements and will take action when official reports are filed.

The force remains committed to disrupting the illicit drug trade and says attempts to undermine police efforts will not distract from protecting communities from its harmful impacts.

