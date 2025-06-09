Committee highlights gaps in Ministry report

The Standing Committee on Social Affairs has commended the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs for strengthening leadership and promoting gender equality, while identifying several areas for improvement.

Committee member Iliesa Vanawalu presented the review of the ministry’s 2022–2023 Annual Report in Parliament, noting progress in aligning programmes with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

However, Vanawalu highlighted gaps in performance reporting, the resolution of customary titles, and rural development strategies.

To address these, the committee recommended enhancing financial autonomy, accelerating digital transformation, and improving governance.

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Vanawalu emphasized the need for innovative funding, stronger digital infrastructure, and integrated approaches to cultural preservation.

The committee expects the report to guide the ministry in overcoming current challenges while advancing its mandate to protect iTaukei heritage and socio-economic development.

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