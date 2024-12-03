Collaboration needed between academic research and policymaking

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad calls for stronger collaboration between academic research and policymaking.

Prasad was speaking at the opening of the 3rd Reserve Bank of Fiji, Asian Development Bank Institute – Asia Pacific Applied Economics Association Conference.

The conference has brought together policymakers and economists to explore how evidence-based research can shape effective policies for Fiji and the Pacific region.

Prasad stresses the importance of translating academic research into actionable policies.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor, Biman Prasad

Reflecting on his transition from academia to politics, Prasad states that he realized that the value of academic research lies not in just publishing papers, but in influencing policies that bring tangible improvements.

He praised the collaboration between institutions like the RBFAPAEA, and ADBI, saying that it has helped build confidence in the country’s economic direction.

Prasad discussed Fiji’s ambitious goal of becoming a high-income nation by 2050, stressing that achieving this vision requires rethinking traditional implementation strategies.

He encouraged participants to continue producing research that connects economic theory with practical applications, ultimately leading to evidence-based policies that improve lives in the Pacific.