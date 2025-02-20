COI seeks access to FICAC documents for witnesses

The Commission of Inquiry is in the process of writing to Acting Deputy Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, Lisiate Fotofili.

Fotofili is currently overseeing FICAC while Commissioner Barbara Malimali has agreed to a request by the Judicial Services Commission to take leave.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason says the letter to Fotofili seeks to ensure that FICAC witnesses, who will be recalled next week for reexamination, have access to certain documents.

“I’m writing to see that the witnesses that we want can have access to the documents that we need and that this can be provided to the Commission.”

The COI did not convene today, but Mason told FBC News that proceedings will resume tomorrow.

She added that three days will be needed next week to complete the cross-examination of witnesses.

Additionally, Mason stated that the Commission will request assurances from Fotofili that the recalled witnesses will not face any consequences.

Aside from the FICAC witnesses, the only other individuals set to be recalled are the Chief Justice and the Chief Registrar.

