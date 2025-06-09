Climate resilience at heart of new rural policy

{File Photo}

The new National Rural Development Policy will place climate change at its center, with a strong focus on resilience and inclusive mitigation efforts.

Outgoing Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says the Ministry needs input from communities to address challenges and ensure their needs are reflected in national planning.

He adds that the policy will include climate adaptation, disaster preparedness, and sustainable practices to help rural and maritime communities better cope with the impacts of climate change.

Ditoka says the policy will use climate action to protect livelihoods, boost food security, and support sustainable growth for vulnerable communities.

“It’s a huge part of the National Rural Development Policy. It’s quite central in the way that we think to ensure we are thinking ahead, not just reacting, but being proactive in our planning. That’s the whole point of this.”

Ditoka says communities in many remote islands still face isolation, high transport costs, limited services, and growing climate risks, challenges that have lasted for years.

Manager for Rural Development, Solo Tuima, says reviewing old policies is vital, as it will help the Ministry address the challenges facing communities today.

“But we acknowledge and appreciate our colleagues in government for allowing this process to review the IRDF framework, which was presented and passed in Cabinet in October last year.”

Tuima emphasizes that modern, inclusive policies are key to supporting sustainable development, improving livelihoods, and building resilience in rural and maritime communities across the country.

