Bulitavu reflects on Fiji’s achievements at COP29

Newly appointed Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Mosese Bulitavu says the COP29 engagement proved to be a demanding yet successful one for Fiji, highlighting the nation’s commitment to global climate action.

Newly appointed Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Mosese Bulitavu, has expressed his admiration for the accomplishments of Fiji’s delegation at the 29th session of the Conference of Parties in Baku, Azerbaijan.

While Bulitavu was not directly involved in the COP29 negotiations, he commended the resilience, innovation, and leadership demonstrated by Fiji’s delegation, which included several ministers and opposition members.

Bulitavu says the COP29 engagement proved to be a demanding yet successful one for Fiji, highlighting the nation’s commitment to global climate action.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji’s delegation actively participated in negotiations across 28 priority agenda items and contributed to 85 events and their involvement focused on addressing the unique challenges faced by Pacific Island developing states.

“I am deeply inspired by the remarkable achievements of our delegation, and I look forward to working closely with all of you as we turn our attention to the road to COP30.”

Bulitavu acknowledged the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad and Chief Negotiator Dr. Sivendra Michael, who played key roles in securing significant outcomes for Fiji.

Some of the notable achievements included Fiji’s leadership as the G77 and China Adaptation Coordinator,the role of PSIDS Coordinator for Loss and Damage, and Co-facilitation of finance negotiations to name a few.

Bulitavu noted that these achievements demonstrate Fiji’s leadership and ability to advocate for solutions to the most pressing global climate challenges.

He encouraged the participants in the debrief session to engage in productive discussions, paving the way for continued success in global climate negotiations.