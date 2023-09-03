Claims of an extra-marital affair within Cabinet dismissed

Allegations of an extra-marital affair of two Ministers in the People’s Coalition Cabinet has been dismissed.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he has had the opportunity to speak to both Ministers involved in the allegations.

Rabuka says the Ministers have assured him that there is no truth to the allegations.

He says he is satisfied with their response and have urged them to focus on their official duties to serve the nation.

The Prime Minister also urges the nation to focus on the task at hand, rather than scurrilous and unproductive speculation on social media.

He called on people to be responsible users of social media.

He adds that Cabinet is bound by a Code of Conduct and Ministers undertake under oath administered under the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji to their carry out their duties diligently and without fear or favor.