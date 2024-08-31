Churches call for united effort in reconciliation process

[Source: Sashi Kiran MP/ Facebook]

Fiji Council of Churches General Secretary Reverend Simione Tugi says the government needs to ensure that both parties are prepared well to forgive each other during the reconciliation process.

Speaking during a panel discussion on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Reverend Tugi says it is important to move forward as a country.

He adds that they do not want the children to be consumed in the past and carry that burden.

Reverend Tugi says it is vital to concentrate on what can be done together to move forward, as their main worry now is the young ones.

“This whole thing is a spiritual thing. We need the church to help the government, and to help the NGOs to drive this. We need a combined effort. We are willing to come and help Assistant Minister Sashi Kiran and her team to go through this.”

Reverend Tugi says it is important to concentrate on how victims and the perpetrators can be prepared for the reconciliation process.