Church warns families against abandoning elderly

Methodist Church President Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou. [Photo: FILE]

The Methodist Church has expressed concern over the growing number of elderly people being placed in care homes.

The church is urging families to take greater responsibility for their parents and grandparents.

Church President Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou points out that the issue reflects a decline in traditional family values.

Article continues after advertisement

The church warns that respecting and supporting elders strengthens families and communities.

“The church is also concerned about this. Because there are a number of older people moving to the homes. Taking care from someone else’s hands instead of their children and grandchildren”

Reverend Dr Turagavou states caring for parents and grandparents brings blessings not only to individuals but to entire communities.

He said this was an issue on the ground and he encourages everyone, especially families, to take great care of their elderly parents and family members and not to leave them in an old people’s home.

Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji Patron Pundit Bhuvan Dutt adds that social issues like this can be addressed if families focus on raising children with respect and responsibility.

“But it can be controlled if we look at our homes first. Our parents, our children, are they being brought up in the right way? So that is our aim. After doing so much of normal education, academic education, we are now looking at some social issues that we can contribute to as an NGO”

The Methodist Church said elder care would remain a key part of its broader efforts to address social challenges in Fiji, alongside initiatives on youth welfare, health and overall community wellbeing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.