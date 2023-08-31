Church clarifies leadership appointments

Reverend Anil Reuben.

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma have clarified the recent leadership appointment process, aiming to address discussions and speculations.

Some had criticized the appointment of Reverend Dr. Jolami Lasawa as the new general secretary, alleging racial and political factors.

Reverend Wilfred Regunamada says the church’s stand remains that due democratic process was observed.

“The majority counts, which is the democratic process; the majority wins regardless of the race card and all. We say it’s a democratic process, so it’s the process whenever it comes to elections.

Deputy General Secretary Reverend Anil Reuben also accepted the election outcome and will uphold his church duties.

“What has happened has happened, and we respect the decision of the votes that the Methodist ministers and people have put in. I accepted it, but I may not be fully qualified to lead the church as the Vunivola Levu. For me, I cannot see the church being hurt; I can go through hurt, but for the Methodist church in Fiji, I stand firm to support my leadership.”

Reverend Reuben is encouraging church members to focus on the future and collaborate for Fiji’s benefit.

The week-long annual Methodist church conference concludes tomorrow.