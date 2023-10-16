Church and locals unite to build health facility

Hope Clinic Director, Akuila Tabuavou

The Seventh-day Adventist Church has formed a partnership with the landowners of Wailoaloa village in Namosi to address the urgent medical needs within the province.

Under the partnership health facility called the Hope Clinic will be constructed in Wailoaloa village, supported by a charity organization from the United States.

Hope Clinic Director, Akuila Tabuavou, says residents face hardships accessing health care, and the new facility will help solve their problems.

“I know it’s a dire need for the people of Namosi to have this medical services accessible to them especially the pregnant women, the babies, the children who find it very difficult to get to the nearest health center.”

Tabuavou says the clinic will serve the needs of people, specifically in the Veinuqa district, covering the villages of Wainiyavu and Vunidavo.

Health Minister, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, conveyed his confidence in the potential of the clinic.

“We believe that it will immensely assist the Ministry of Health in terms of quality Health care delivery and also to mitigate against infectious diseases.”

The construction of the Hope Clinic will begin at the end of this month, with an estimated budget of approximately $150,000.