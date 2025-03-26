Chief Justice urges integrity

Chief Justice Salesi Temo has told new lawyers to listen to experienced lawyers and learn from them.

Forty-one new lawyers were admitted to the bar yesterday.

Justice Temo says the legal profession is one of continuous learning, where wisdom and expertise are gained through years of practice and exposure to various legal matters.

Temo says that by doing so, they will not only enhance their own skills but also contribute positively to the legal community and society as a whole.

“Don’t you ever count out the senior lawyers; they’ve been through the journey that you’re about to take. They have navigated through some minefields, and in law, it’s always about observing and listening to the experienced ones.”

Chief Justice Salesi Temo urges lawyers to maintain both their professional and personal integrity.

He also adds that lawyers should not exploit their clients’ lack of legal knowledge but should instead offer honest guidance and support.

