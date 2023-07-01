Chamber has confidence in national budget

President, Satish Kumar

The Labasa Chamber of Commerce and Industries has confidence in the national budget, saying that it is genuinely fair and balanced for everyone.

President, Satish Kumar says it is viable for the people and businesses.

Kumar supports the alteration in taxes, saying there are still a lot of benefits for the government and people in the amended taxes.

“The corporate tax by 5%, I think it is not that bad … it is okay. Good to hear the 0 % on food items, the vat still remains. 21 and they have added one more – that is the medicine. So, now our people will be paying less on the medicines. We have seen the prices jumped up.”

Kumar commends the allocation for the Tourism Development Project in Vanua Levu, which is a much-needed assistance.

He says this has also boosted the morale of investors to rethink the development of their businesses, which would increase investment in the Northern Division.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce and Industries also emphasizes the need to strengthen the public and private partnership, to help rebuild the economy.