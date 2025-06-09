Catholics turn out in numbers as Lent begins

[Photo: FILE]

Catholic churches across Fiji were filled today as members marked Ash Wednesday, signalling the start of the Lenten season.

From morning to evening Mass, families, youths and the elderly received ashes on their foreheads in the shape of a cross – symbolising repentance and reflection as the 40-day journey towards Easter begins.

Church member Tino Tokalau says Lent is a time for self-reflection and sacrifice.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s about thinking of what we’re going to give up and what we’re going to sacrifice for Lent.”

Tokalau says despite challenges in today’s world, faith and positivity remain important.

“As long as we have strong faith, we’ll keep pushing through. Be kind to others — kindness is free.”

Another church member and FNU student, Kusitino Colaudolu says Ash Wednesday reminds him of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice.

Colaudolu plans to give up habits that distract him from prayer and hopes to restore his faith by attending Mass regularly.

He is encouraging people facing hardships to continue praying.

“Every time you face hardship, always pray so that He can give you strength.”

Lent will continue over the next six weeks, with Catholics focusing on prayer, fasting and renewal leading up to Easter.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.