Carpenters Fiji MD allowed to travel overseas

John O’Connor [left] with Daniel Whippy

Carpenters Fiji Managing Director Daniel Whippy today applied for bail variation in the Suva Magistrates Court.

Whippy and National Fire Authority’s former Board Chair John O’Connor both appeared before Magistrate Seini Puamau in a matter in relation to the fire at Carpenters Fiji property, MH warehouse in Walubay in 2018.

In this matter, Whippy is charged with one count of counselling for the omission of the offense while O’ Connor is charged with one count of abuse of office.

Article continues after advertisement

Whippy’s counsel informed the court that his client intends to travel to overseas for business between 28th March to 10th April and 1st May to 7th May.

The Magistrate allowed the variation and lifted the stop departure issued against Whippy.

He has been ordered to return his passport to the Criminal Court Registry by 4pm on 10th of April.

In respect to the second date of travel, the Magistrate will make further orders on the release of passport on the 11th of April.

Whippy has also been ordered to surrender a $50,000 cash bond in the court registry before midday tomorrow.

His counsel informed the court that his client will also be engaging an oversea senior counsel.

Meanwhile Magistrate Puamau also advised the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption counsel to submit the second phase of disclosures on 2nd April.

The matter has been adjourned to 11th of April.