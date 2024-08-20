Car accident claims life of Fijian worker in Australia

[Source: 7 News]

A 39-year-old Fijian who went to work in Australia has died in a car accident on Sunday.

Sikeli Nawaqa was driving along Dandaragan Rd at Moora when the vehicle allegedly veered off the road and hit a tree.

Nawaqa suffered critical injuries and died at the scene while three other passengers were seriously injured and airlifted to Royal Perth Hospital.

Nawaqa was a farm worker and was going to return to Fiji in October.

He has been remembered by his family as kind and hardworking.

He is survived by his wife and four children.