Calls grow for essential services

Savusavu residents are demanding urgent investment in roads, hospitals, and basic services.

They are accusing authorities of putting luxury tourism ahead of community needs.

At the Savusavu Meet the Public and Meet the Press Forum, a Nukubalavu Road resident called out the state of neglected roads, choking dust, and poor hospital access, questioning the government’s priorities.

Division Planning Officer Northern Setareki Dakuibola said current infrastructure plans continue from the last government and aim to support both rural communities and tourism growth.

“So those are basically the infrastructure that we are taking into account, just moving from the last government up until now. Prioritizing also development in terms of infrastructure and tourism as a whole.”

Dakuibola said the strategy was to balance tourism with public infrastructure.

But residents say they want consultation that delivers real results, not just promises shadowed by high-end resort developments.

