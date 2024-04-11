Cabinet endorses adaptive social protection strategy

The cabinet has endorsed the adaptive social protection strategy and it’s implementation plan.

The plan will be executed over a 5-year period.

The Strategy and its implementation plan will guide the integration and harmonization of existing social protection programs and new interventions, making them inclusive as well as adaptive and responsive to future disasters and crisis.

The strategy and plan were developed under the purview of a steering committee led by the Ministry of Finance and supported by multiple member agencies.