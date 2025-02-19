Cabinet approves review and reform of Electoral Laws

[File Photo]

Cabinet agreed that the Fiji Law Reform Commission take charge and responsibility for the review and reform process of the Electoral Act 2014, Electoral (Registration of Voters) Act 2012 and the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

The commission will carry out the review in consultation with the Ministry of Justice, the Electoral Commission of Fiji, and the Fiji Elections Office.

Cabinet had earlier approved the review of the Electoral Acts in March 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

The revised legislation is expected to be tabled in the April or May sitting of Parliament.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link