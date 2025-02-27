Businessman to front court for alleged fraud

file photo

A 42-year-old Nasinu businessman was arrested by the Major Fraud Unit and is now facing a charge of conversion.

It is alleged that between December 2019 and December 2021, the businessman while being the director of a mining company withdrew a sum of $500,000 from the company’s account and deposited it to a different Company’s account belonging to him.

He will be produced in the Suva Magistrate Court today.

