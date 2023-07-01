Budget is the result of consultations: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The 2023–24 National Budget is the result of consultations the government has been having in cabinet, with the public, and with those involved in the economic summit.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, following the delivery of the budget, says it is the best the government can afford at this time.

Rabuka says Fiji has to come out of the difficult situation that we’re in, and it is not easy.

Article continues after advertisement

“You cannot do that without drawing blood. It will cause pain. I believe we have reduced the pain that we should have gone through if you had tried to recover from such a big, difficult situation that we had been in.”

Rabuka says the primary objective of the budget delivered yesterday is to address the problems and challenges we face as a nation.

He adds that through the budget the government intends to address a host of serious social and economic issues that are impacting every aspect of our national life.