Budget consultation gets underway

The Ministry of Finance has commenced its first national budget public consultation, aiming to gather input from individuals and organizations on their expectations for the upcoming budget.

While speaking during the consultation at Rishikul Sanatan College, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, said the consultation will involve representatives from various communities, organizations, and businesses who will share their ideas and highlight the issues they want to see addressed in the upcoming national budget.

Professor Prasad adds that the structure of this consultation is different from previous consultations as it is more focused and aligned with the National Development Plan, which was a broader community consultation.

“When we go, we will call on different groups. We might have one or two communities where people in a particular sector, such as farmers, will have the opportunity to participate, or their representatives will attend. So, we are basically inviting not everyone, but representatives of different groups and sectors, and I think that’s a better way of conducting consultations on our budget, rather than just going out there and hoping that people will turn up.”



Prasad says that the focus of the upcoming national budget will be on continuing infrastructure improvements, developing healthcare and education, enhancing the delivery of services, and exploring ways to further support vulnerable groups in society.

He stresses that all of these plans are being carefully considered by various ministries.

He adds that, regarding the economy, there will be a continued push for diversification, with a focus on agriculture, new industries, and incentives for BPOs.

“We have made some improvements, but a lot more work still needs to be done, and in this budget, we will be very clear about what different agencies and ministries need to do. Budget allocations are for a particular purpose, and we expect ministries to implement these plans and ensure that the money is utilized and services are delivered. That will be the focus.”

He also stresses the importance of improving the ease of doing business, addressing delays in the approval processes of government agencies, and emphasized that this issue is being actively addressed.

The second batch of the national budget public consultation will take place tonight at the University of the South. People and relevant authorities are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion.

