Budget confirms commitment to improve water services

The Water Authority of Fiji has labelled the Budget positive saying it will allow its tea, to continue improving water and sanitation service delivery.

WAF Board Chair, Savenaca Seniloli says it is a positive budget and a step in the right direction for the Authority to improve its infrastructure.

Seniloli says it is encouraging to see that the Government is focusing on the water sector through the provision of robust water infrastructure to citizens.

He adds that it is good to see many of WAF’s projects aimed at improving water and wastewater services have received funding allocation.

Seniloli says WAF Board and the Executive are aware that with increased funding comes increased accountability to deliver.

WAF has received $250.8 million for the new fiscal year, an increase of $60 million compared to the current budget.

Seniloli adds projects that are already under construction, including the Rewa River Water Supply Scheme, have secured allocation for its completion.

Once completed the Scheme will improve supply to the people living in the Lami-Suva-Nausori corridor.

WAF’s service footprint covers some 772,000 Fijians nationwide, with 154,383 water and 33,190 active wastewater connections.