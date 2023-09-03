Boys charged with the rape of their niece

The 2023 August statistics on rape and sexual offences revealed there were 20 incidents where the victims and accused were related to one another.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions highlighted that 33 people were charged in the last few months.

It includes 73 counts of sexual offences, 56 were for rape, one was abduction with intent to commit rape, five were charges of indecent assault, and 11 were for sexual assault.

Article continues after advertisement

There are 32 victims, and the ODPP says that 19 were under the age of 18.

It says that four of the people charged were juveniles.

In one of these cases, a 15-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl from his village.

In another case, a 12-year-old and two 17-year-old boys were charged with the rape of their 10-year-old niece.