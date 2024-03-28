Bonus payout for TLTB staff

The iTaukei Land Trust Board will be paying bonuses to its staff for exceptional performance in the 2023 financial year.

The decision was made by the TLTB Board of Trustees this week following a thorough review of the Board’s achievements against strategic targets and financial performance.

TLTB Board Chairman and Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu said the purpose of this payout is to reward staff for their outstanding performance in 2023, amounting to $51,000.

Vasu highlights that the online performance management system played a pivotal role in assessing staff performance, providing a platform for setting targets and evaluating outcomes.

The iTaukei Affairs Minister reiterates the board’s commitment to serve and empower landowners while fostering positive stakeholder relationships despite the many challenges.

TLTB achieved an operating surplus of $4.8 million for the 2023 financial year.