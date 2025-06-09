Boiler fault halts Rarawai Mill crushing

The crushing operations at the Rarawai Mill has been temporarily suspended due to a mechanical issue with the mill’s boiler system.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says the issue was identified yesterday and a full shutdown was initiated to carry out urgent repairs.

Chief Executive Bhan Pratap Singh says technical teams were deployed to rectify the fault.

He says they anticipate that crushing will resume by midnight today.

FSC regrets any inconvenience caused to the growers and other stakeholders.

He says growers and lorry operators can contact the respective sector officers for further updates.

