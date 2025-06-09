Big changes coming for crop buyers

Small farmers in Fiji are losing out due to unstable crop prices and middlemen taking big cuts.

At the Agriculture Mini Forum in Lami, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad said the government was now looking at better ways to protect these farmers.

“The concerns about the middlemen, about the low price that the farmers receive, this is something that is of concern, but we have to look at how best we can deal with it, whether the organizations like food processors, which buy crops produced directly from the farmers. We will be looking at some of those in a way that will support, that will remove the price fluctuation, and in some sense, the exploitation of small farmers.”

Article continues after advertisement

One option, Prof Prasad states, is getting food processors to buy crops directly.

He said this could stop price changes and cut out middlemen who take advantage of farmers.

He also said there must be better access to finance and training for farmers.

The Fiji Development Bank already has some loan options designed for them.

Deputy Secretary for Agriculture Dr. Tikini Nakudakuda said farmers should not be tied to fixed prices.

He warned that this could hurt them if the market improves.

The Ministry is now reviewing the forum’s feedback.

Key points will be included in future budgets and planning.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.