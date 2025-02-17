Beachcomber resort highlights renovation plans

[ FilePhoto ]

Beachcomber Island Resort has highlighted a comprehensive renovation strategy aimed at enhancing the guest experience and increasing capacity.

As part of the first phase, the resort will renovate 40 existing bures and oceanfront rooms, giving them a modern, refreshed look.

The bar, which has already been repainted and customized, is among the early upgrades, along with plans to remodel the restaurant, pool area, and various public spaces.

The resort’s mid-term plan includes expanding its accommodations to nearly 100 rooms by next year, marking a significant capacity increase.

While the initial renovations focus on existing areas, the long-term goal is to refurbish the entire resort, demonstrating a continued investment in its growth and appeal.

