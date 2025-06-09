Kamikamica rejects racism claims

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has rejected claims that proposed constitutional amendments are racist, insisting the changes address the interests of all Fijians.

Speaking during a talanoa session in Dreketi, Kamikamica said the amendments seek to restore 1997 Constitution provisions that were removed under the 2013 Constitution without public consultation.

He says these include provisions relating to indigenous rights, leadership, and authority, while ensuring the interests of other ethnic communities are also protected.

“It’s not leaning to one group of people; we are trying to consider everyone’s needs. We see in the 2013 Constitution there were a lot of things that were deliberately forced into it and made their way in without the people’s knowledge and concerns.”

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Kamikamica adds that key principles of the current Constitution will be retained, including equal citizenship, a secular state, and the use of the name Fijian for all citizens.

He says sharing the name Fijian among all citizens was decided while recognizing the importance of protecting the rights and identity of indigenous Fijians.

Public consultations on the proposed amendments will be held this Saturday at the Labasa Civic Centre and the Savusavu Town Council Hall before moving to Bua and Taveuni next week.

Residents and villagers are encouraged to attend and make submissions on the proposed changes.