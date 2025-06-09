Sigatoka mining faces landowner opposition

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Landowners from Sigatoka are objecting to the proposed iron-sand mining project, saying their livelihoods, fishing rights and the area’s cultural heritage could be at risk.

Landowners’ spokesperson Joeli Kunaturaga says they were not properly consulted on the Environmental Impact Assessment and have raised concerns about accessing the report.

Kunaturaga says chiefs and landowners have opposed the project and are preparing a petition to submit to the Department of Environment by October 30.

“We object that, in our meeting yesterday, the chiefs of Tikina Sigatoka have objected to the EIA report and we will provide our petition.”

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Kunaturaga says the river and surrounding land are their source of livelihood, and they are concerned about where communities will turn if mining goes ahead.

Kunaturaga also questions whether proper procedures have been followed, particularly the need to address fishing rights before any activity takes place in the river.

“We do not agree with that!! The chiefs have already made their concern back in 2014; they don’t agree to give the waiver for the fishing rights to mine the Sigatoka River”

The landowners are now seeking support from seven villages in the province to sign the petition.

Kunaturaga says the Sigatoka Sand Dunes and Rivermouth are important not only to local communities, but also to visitors from across Fiji and overseas.

In response, the Ministry of Environment is urging landowners, community groups and members of the public to review the report and submit their concerns before the deadline.

The Ministry also stresses that submitting an EIA report does not mean the project has been approved.

The Ministry says no decision has been made on the proposed Kulukulu Sands, Sigatoka Iron Sands Project by Magma Mines Pte Ltd.

Any decision will depend on technical assessments, the report’s findings, proposed measures to reduce environmental impacts and public submissions.